Fall into Fun: Exchange Hosts Weekly Playtime Events for Military Children

DALLAS – Fall just got a lot cooler. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is kicking off the season with free in-store events on Saturdays for military children.



Military families can visit select PXs and BXs to participate in free, interactive events each Saturday from Sept. 13 through Nov. 1. Families can visit the Exchange’s community Hub to find participating locations or check out their local Exchange’s social media pages.



Events include:



• Sept. 13: Play-Doh make-and-take event.

• Sept. 20: Beyblades duels.

• Sept. 27: Pokémon cards giveaway while supplies last.

• Oct. 4: Marvel-Star Wars role playing.

• Oct. 11: Baby Alive Bubbly Tea Party and Nano-mals with coloring and creative play.

• Oct. 18: Furblets and MixMashers coloring and play.

• Oct. 25: Nerf.

• Nov. 1: Hasbro game time with Monopoly, Battleship, Jenga and more.

• Nov. 1: LEGO American flag make-and-take while supplies last.



Pre-registration for events is not required. For more information, shoppers can contact their local Exchange or visit their Exchange’s social media pages.



