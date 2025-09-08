76th ABDR brings battle damage repair to REFORPAC

Courtesy Photo | Emblem for United States Air Force Aircraft Battle Damage Repair. Members of the 76th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Emblem for United States Air Force Aircraft Battle Damage Repair. Members of the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group’s Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Flight at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, participated in Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. The exercise, known as REFORPAC, held July 10 – Aug. 8, was a large-scale exercise encompassing all branches of the Defense Department, along with allied partners, focused on generating combat power in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy image) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group’s Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Flight brought their battle damage repair skills to bear in Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025.

The exercise, known as REFORPAC, held July 10 – Aug. 8, was a large-scale exercise encompassing all branches of the War Department, along with allied partners, focused on generating combat power in the Indo-Pacific region. It tested how quickly and effectively units can deploy, establish operations in austere environments, and sustain aircraft under contested conditions.

“Our role was to prove that battle-damaged aircraft can be rapidly returned to service even when far from established bases — ensuring mission success when it matters most,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Dowding, an ABDR expeditor. “Participation also strengthened partnerships with combat units in theater and validated that our sustainment expertise at Tinker Air Force Base can project forward when needed.”

With 400 aircraft with 12,000 members across multiple wings, specialties, and commands, there were plenty of opportunities for the 76th ABDR unit to showcase their ability to deploy quickly, integrate with units, train local maintainers on specialized repair techniques and keep combat-ready aircraft in the fight.

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex was also able to lend its abilities to the exercise. Calling on experience from its Global Enterprise Network for Universal Sustainment and Forward Air Logistics Complex Operational Nodes concepts, or GENUS FALCON, the OC-ALC was able to extend its sustainment capabilities into the operational battlespace. This bridged the gap between depot-level expertise and field-level operations — showing that OC-ALC is not just a stateside hub, but an active enabler of combat power projection.

“In future conflicts, we can’t always count on having perfect facilities, parts, or supply chains,” said Dowding. “REFORPAC showed that our team can adapt and restore combat capability under pressure. Every hour an aircraft is down is an hour it can’t support operations. By proving our ability to repair and return aircraft rapidly, we directly contribute to mission assurance and deterrence in the Pacific theater.”