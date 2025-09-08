U.S. 127 road to close briefly at Wolf Creek Dam Sept. 15 and 18

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that as part of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that as part of the ongoing rehabilitation of the spillway gates at Wolf Creek Dam, both lanes of U.S. Highway 127 across the dam will be closed Monday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. see less | View Image Page

JAMESTOWN, Ky. Sept. 8, 2025 — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that as part of the ongoing rehabilitation of the spillway gates at Wolf Creek Dam, both lanes of U.S. Highway 127 across the dam will be closed Monday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.



Closures will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days; however, the road will only be fully closed while the crane is moving the work platform over the roadway on the downstream side of the dam in preparation for the removal and installation of gate 2. This operation may take a limited amount of time and the road may be reopened before 4 p.m.



The temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of workers and travelers during crane operations. Emergency and school-related traffic will be accommodated as needed.



The closure schedule has been coordinated with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Message boards will be placed along the route seven days prior to the closures to provide advance notice to drivers. On the day of the closures, message boards will update to indicate the exact distance to the closure ahead.



In addition, American Bridge, the project contractor, will turn off the message boards and reopen the road early if the work is completed ahead of schedule.



Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes during the possible closure periods and to exercise caution when traveling near the dam.



For updates and more information, please contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Wolf Creek Dam office at 606-679-6337.



The Nashville District is responsible for civil works and environmental stewardship across Tennessee, Kentucky, and parts of surrounding states. The district’s mission includes maintaining infrastructure such as Wolf Creek Dam to ensure flood risk management, hydropower production, recreation and public safety.



