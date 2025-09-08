“We Build; We Fight”: NMCB-5 Trains at Fort Hunter Liggett

Courtesy Photo | Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB-5) brings their engineering expertise...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB-5) brings their engineering expertise and joint-force collaboration to Fort Hunter Liggett, one of the Army Reserve’s premier training installations. Seabees are executing a range of construction and engineering tasks — from operating heavy equipment and building structures to coordinating logistics in austere field conditions. These capabilities directly enhance Fort Hunter Liggett’s training infrastructure, enabling military units to train in realistic, mission-focused environments. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, JOLON, CALIF.— Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 (NMCB-5) strengthened Seabee readiness during a two-week field exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, building permanent facilities and refining command-and-control skills to enhance the Navy’s warfighting advantage.



The battalion, based in Port Hueneme, California, conducted a construction and C2 (command and control) exercise designed to test its ability to operate anywhere in the world.



“Our scenario is challenging us to complete construction in a high-quality, fast and effective manner, preparing us for whatever future requirements we may face,” said Cmdr. Chris Auger, NMCB-5 commanding officer. “Training here at Fort Hunter Liggett is an awesome opportunity to continue our mission. These projects allow us to leave permanent construction in place, which we can’t always do during a field exercise. It’s a way to give something back to the garrison while we train here.”



NMCB-5 has a decades-long history of training at Fort Hunter Liggett, with units returning regularly to strengthen their operational skills in FHL’s challenging environment. For Auger, this was his second time training at the installation, while the battalion itself has been a regular visitor for nearly 50 years.



The projects under construction included operations centers, force protection measures, and logistical support facilities. By combining real-world construction with a scenario-driven command environment, the Seabees tested their ability to build, lead, and adapt, preparing them to respond to the demands of tomorrow’s fight.



“Hosting NMCB-5 at Fort Hunter Liggett exemplifies our steadfast commitment to supporting the modern warfighter and advancing joint force readiness," said Col. Jason McKenzie, garrison commander. "Fort Hunter Liggett offers a dynamic environment, cutting-edge facilities, and a robust support network that enable transformative exercises like this. The Seabees’ efforts—combining real-world construction with scenario-driven command training—not only enhance Navy readiness but also strengthen the enduring partnership. These projects leave a lasting legacy for our Soldiers, Civilians, and the broader Army Reserve mission, ensuring we are prepared to meet the demands of tomorrow’s fight.





While heavy construction and command operations drove the exercise, Sailors also found ways to support one another in the field.



“I’m Chief Salazar, the safety chief, and I’m here with LS1 Dayrit and

CS1 Malig,” said Salazar. “We’re just going out to the site, giving some snacks to the crew to boost morale. When it’s hot and the work is demanding, that little bit of energy makes a big difference.”



Small moments like these highlighted the Seabee spirit of resourcefulness and teamwork, supporting one another so they can keep building and fighting, no matter the conditions.



Beyond the projects themselves, the exercise reinforced the importance of joint force readiness. Fort Hunter Liggett offers the support needed to test capabilities in realistic conditions, by providing expansive terrain, live-fire ranges, and modern facilities tailored to large-scale training. For both Soldiers and Sailors, the installation serves as a proving ground where units can strengthen partnerships, refine tactics, and prepare for the demands of large-scale operations.



For NMCB-5, that experience reaffirmed their legacy of “We Build, We Fight”—training alongside the Army Reserve to deliver construction excellence today while preparing for the missions of tomorrow.