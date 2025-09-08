Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Building Strong and Ready Teams Training

From August 15–17, 2025, 62 Department of Defense employees, active-duty Army Soldiers, and family members gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Pismo Beach, California, for the Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) training. The event, designed to strengthen personal and professional relationships, incorporated the principles of Stephen Covey's "7 Habits of Highly Effective People" to foster deeper understanding, communication, and connection among participants.



The training emphasized key relationship-building principles, including:



• Be Proactive: Taking responsibility for actions and responses rather than assigning blame.

• Begin with the End in Mind: Defining and aligning personal and shared goals to envision a stronger future.

• Put First Things First: Prioritizing time and energy on what truly matters.

• Think Win-Win: Shifting from competition to collaboration by finding mutually beneficial solutions.

• Seek First to Understand: Cultivating active listening and empathy to better comprehend others' needs.

• Synergize: Leveraging unique strengths and perspectives to achieve greater outcomes together.

• Sharpen the Saw: Encouraging self-care and personal growth to enhance individual and relational well-being.



Through interactive workshops, discussions, and practical exercises, participants applied these habits to their relationships, leading to improved communication, increased empathy, and stronger connections. The 7 Habits framework provides people with a common language and approach to working through life challenges.



Participants left the event feeling empowered with new tools and strategies to navigate life's challenges. One attendee shared, "The training gave me the courage to discuss hard subjects with my partner, especially through the group exercises, which provided practical ways to apply the skills being taught."



Fort Hunter Liggett, a remote garrison, recognizes the importance of off-site training opportunities like BSRT in boosting morale and fostering spiritual readiness. "Serving in remote areas for extended periods can be very tough on military and DoD families," said CH (LTC) Todd Golden, USAG FHL Senior Garrison Chaplain. "Training events like this one improve quality of life and strengthen the relationships within our garrison community."



The BSRT program not only enhances family, marital, and work relationships but also mitigates the challenges of remote service by fostering a sense of connection and resilience. For more information about the Building Strong and Ready Teams program, individuals can contact their local Garrison Religious Support Office (RSO) or Unit Ministry Team (UMT) as well as find events at https://bsrt.army.mil/



Note – The mention of any non-federal entity, product, or service in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement by the U.S. Army or the Department of Defense.

