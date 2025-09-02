158th Fighter Wing Conducts Essential Night Flying Training

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations from Tuesday, Sept. 9, to Friday, Sept. 12, and again from Tuesday, Sept. 16, to Friday, Sept. 19.



Flights are scheduled with one launch period in the afternoon and one in the evening and are scheduled to conclude before 9:30 p.m. each night.



"Proficiency in night operations is a cornerstone of our combat readiness," said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Peel, the 158th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander for Operations. "These exercises allow our pilots to hone their skills in low-light conditions, ensuring we can execute our mission effectively, anytime, anywhere."



Night flying is an integral component of maintaining the 158th Fighter Wing's operational capabilities. This training maintains pilots' proficiency in low-visibility environments and simulated operational environments.



For more information, contact Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil

