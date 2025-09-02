Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    158th Fighter Wing Conducts Essential Night Flying Training

    Green Mountain Boys Conduct Night Flying Operations

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero | A F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron of the Vermont Air...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations from Tuesday, Sept. 9, to Friday, Sept. 12, and again from Tuesday, Sept. 16, to Friday, Sept. 19.

    Flights are scheduled with one launch period in the afternoon and one in the evening and are scheduled to conclude before 9:30 p.m. each night.

    "Proficiency in night operations is a cornerstone of our combat readiness," said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Peel, the 158th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander for Operations. "These exercises allow our pilots to hone their skills in low-light conditions, ensuring we can execute our mission effectively, anytime, anywhere."

    Night flying is an integral component of maintaining the 158th Fighter Wing's operational capabilities. This training maintains pilots' proficiency in low-visibility environments and simulated operational environments.

    For more information, contact Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 08:24
    Story ID: 547488
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 55
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 158th Fighter Wing Conducts Essential Night Flying Training, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Green Mountain Boys Conduct Night Flying Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Night Flying
    The Green Mountain Boys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download