Strengthening Medical Logistics: NAMRU EURAFCENT Visit to USAMMC-E Sets Stage for Future Collaboration

Courtesy Photo | RAMSTEIN, Germany (August 28, 2025) Members of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | RAMSTEIN, Germany (August 28, 2025) Members of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center, Europe (USAMMC-E) pose for a photo during a three-day visit in which NAMRU EURAFCENT met with logistics experts, gaining guidance on improving shipping processes for Class VIII medical supplies, such as consumables, reagents or samples. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Forbes/Released) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN, Germany – In an effort to enhance military medical logistics and build interservice collaboration, Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Forbes and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Johnny Muldrow of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT conducted a three-day visit to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe (USAMMC-E) from August 25 to 27.



Forbes and Muldrow aimed to establish a relationship between USAMMC-E and NAMRU EURAFCENT, and secure expert guidance on improving shipping processes for Class VIII medical supplies, such as consumables, reagents or samples.



NAMRU EURAFCENT visitors also gained insight into ESAMMC-E capabilities in training and support for medical supply shipping logistics, including equipment acquisition, packaging of materials and partnering for deliveries in remote or austere locations.



This visit marks the next step toward improved interservice collaboration and logistical capabilities on behalf of U.S. service member health. As NAMRU EURAFCENT continues to support surveillance and research, partnerships like this one will ensure mission success across multiple theaters of operation.



“Our visit to USAMMC-E will shift how we manage logistics for the command,” said Forbes. “NAMRU EURAFCENT works in three separated geographical areas, and a partnership with USAMMC-E will allow us to efficiently ship across those three different regions, including critical cold-chain medical supplies.”



NAMRU EURAFCENT’s mission requires the shipping of medical supplies to key operational sites, including Egypt, Ghana and Djibouti. Connecting directly with USAMMC-E points of contact is intended to streamline supply chain operations and ensure timely delivery of critical medical materials.



“Building partnerships like this will enhance our ability to support science, and most importantly, optimize operational disease surveillance for the warfighter,” Forbes added.



In the next few months, NAMRU EURAFCENT will establish a formal process to start orders through USAMMC-E, update command methods for shipping classification under the Defense Medical Logistics-Enterprise Solution and follow up with facilitated communications through USAMMC-Southwest Asia as the Theater Lead Agent for Medical Material for the Central Command, and the Defense Logistics Agency in Germany.



NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality.