Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Medical Logistics: NAMRU EURAFCENT Visit to USAMMC-E Sets Stage for Future Collaboration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strengthening Medical Logistics: NAMRU EURAFCENT Visit to USAMMC-E Sets Stage for Future Collaboration

    RAMSTEIN, GERMANY

    08.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Research Command

    RAMSTEIN, Germany (August 28, 2025) Members of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center, Europe (USAMMC-E) pose for a photo during a three-day visit in which NAMRU EURAFCENT met with logistics experts, gaining guidance on improving shipping processes for Class VIII medical supplies, such as consumables, reagents or samples. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Forbes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 08:18
    Photo ID: 9298850
    VIRIN: 220928-N-N1542-1001
    Resolution: 773x590
    Size: 167.34 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Medical Logistics: NAMRU EURAFCENT Visit to USAMMC-E Sets Stage for Future Collaboration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening Medical Logistics: NAMRU EURAFCENT Visit to USAMMC-E Sets Stage for Future Collaboration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download