Strengthening Medical Logistics: NAMRU EURAFCENT Visit to USAMMC-E Sets Stage for Future Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN, Germany (August 28, 2025) Members of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center, Europe (USAMMC-E) pose for a photo during a three-day visit in which NAMRU EURAFCENT met with logistics experts, gaining guidance on improving shipping processes for Class VIII medical supplies, such as consumables, reagents or samples. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Forbes/Released)