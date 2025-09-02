Shogun Arena: Forging tomorrow’s leaders at Kadena Air Base

The next generation of joint-force leaders officially stepped into the arena as Shogun Arena Class 25-2 launched on August 13, 2025, at Kadena Air Base.



This seven-week, senior non-commissioned officer-led course is designed to sharpen leadership, mentorship and operational skills for E-5s and E-6s across all military branches; including the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Space Force—stationed in the Indo-Pacific theater.



Created by senior NCOs at Kadena, Shogun Arena fills a crucial gap in professional development between Airman Leadership School and the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy.



“At the end of the course, our hopes are that students can build inward reflection and personal readiness,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Barker, chief inspector of quality assurance with the 18th Maintenance Group and Shogun Arena board member. “Shogun Arena provides a unique opportunity where students aren’t just taught—they’re encouraged to actively engage, ask questions, and challenge themselves.”



The course is built around three core leadership pillars: leading yourself, leading others, and leading a team. Each element builds upon the last, forming a progressive, action-oriented leadership model that directly addresses the unique challenges of operating in the Indo-Pacific region.



Students engaged with seasoned SNCOs and industry professionals who delivered tailored presentations on strategic thinking, mission readiness and joint-force integration. These real-world insights give participants tools to lead with confidence and clarity in a complex, fast-paced theater of operations.



“Through tailored curriculum, joint-service collaboration and direct engagement with senior leaders, participants gain strategic insight, operational relevance and a deeper understanding of where they fit in the fight,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Austin Tyler, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation section chief and Shogun Arena board member. “You will walk away not just more confident, but more connected—to your team, the mission and yourself.”



Shogun Arena reflects the initiative of Airmen who identified a gap in development and turned it into an opportunity for growth. Backed by the Air Force’s commitment to excellence, the course equips graduates with the tools and confidence to lead, mentor and drive mission success across the Indo-Pacific region.

