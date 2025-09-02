U.S. Air Force Shogun Arena students stretch before a physical training session at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The course strengthens leadership through mentorship, self-mastery and team-building—preparing E-5s and E-6s to lead with confidence in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S Air Force courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Alix)
Shogun Arena: Forging tomorrow's leaders at Kadena Air Base
