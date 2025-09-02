NETC force master chief touts fleet readiness in IWTC San Diego visit

Courtesy Photo | Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Ben Hodges addresses Sailors...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Ben Hodges addresses Sailors and staff at Taylor Hall during his visit to Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, Aug. 19, 2025. He thanked personnel for enhancing fleet readiness and spoke about forging ahead with quality instruction at follow-on schools to meet the Navy’s recruiting surge. (U.S. Navy photo by Michele Diamond) see less | View Image Page

By Chief Petty Officer James Yamilao

Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Naval Education and Training Command’s force master chief visited Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command San Diego on Aug. 19.



Master Chief Petty Officer Ben Hodges said he primarily wanted to recognize and thank the staff for its tremendous efforts in delivering fleet readiness. During his visit, he also challenged Sailors to maintain their excellence as the Navy’s recruitment tide continues to rise.



“I want to thank IWTC San Diego for its steadfast commitment to fleet readiness and their relentless pursuit of professionalism, which not only sets the standard but continually elevates it,” Hodges said.



As of June, the Navy had contracted 40,600 future Sailors, enough to meet the fiscal year’s shipping goal. With this recruiting success, NETC leaders are focused on delivering battle-ready warfighters to the fleet as efficiently as possible.



Hodges, who became NETC FORCM in July, said his objective is to ensure quality and readiness of all follow-on schools, evaluating what’s “working” so it can be replicated across fleet distribution. His operational experience has already resulted in identifying areas where the Navy can collectively improve, while his transparency is marking a clear path forward to include next year’s goals, information warfare’s role in addressing emerging threats, manning and building the next generation of warfighters.



“The visit from Force Master Chief Hodges was excellent,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Barber, an electronics technician at IWTC San Diego. “He was open and honest about what’s ahead and also discussed improvements based on merit.”



The stop served as inspiration for other Sailors on staff.



“Force Master Chief (Hodges) gave me a lot of motivation to be successful in my naval career,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Hill, an IWTC San Diego instructor.



Naval Education and Training Command is the Navy’s largest shore command and leads its “street to fleet” process – recruiting America’s sons and daughters and transforming them through world-class training into highly skilled, combat-ready warfighters.



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC San Diego provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites around the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT provides instruction for over 26,000 Navy and joint service students every year. It also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic, information systems and electronics technicians; intelligence specialists and officers in the information warfare community.