    NETC force master chief touts fleet readiness in IWTC San Diego visit

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Ben Hodges addresses Sailors and staff at Taylor Hall during his visit to Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, Aug. 19, 2025. He thanked personnel for enhancing fleet readiness and spoke about forging ahead with quality instruction at follow-on schools to meet the Navy’s recruiting surge. (U.S. Navy photo by Michele Diamond)

