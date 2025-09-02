Madigan’s BHSL staff recognized by American Psychological Association

Photo By Joseph Jones | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – Maj. Alisha Bloom,...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – Maj. Alisha Bloom, Co-Chief, Specialty Behavioral Health Lane from Madigan's Behavioral Health Service Line (BHSL), was presented the American Psychological Association's Division 19 (Military Psychology Division) Arthur W. Melton Award for Early Career Achievement and a certificate of graduation from DIV 19’s Society Leadership Program. see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Maj. Alisha Bloom, Co-Chief, Specialty Behavioral Health Lane from Madigan's Behavioral Health Service Line (BHSL), was presented the American Psychological Association's Division 19 (Military Psychology Division) Arthur W. Melton Award for Early Career Achievement and a certificate of graduation from DIV 19’s Society Leadership Program.



As part of the Leadership Program, Maj. Bloom presented a Capstone project looking at the impacts of improved access to care on outcomes of the Psychological Health Intensive Outpatient Program (PHIOP) to the DIV 19 executive committee. Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs) are an intermediate level of mental health care designed to ensure frequent contact (several days per week) while delivering a concentrated intervention (between 2-6 hours per day) over a period of several weeks. Service Members in IOP are typically transitioning between levels of care. That is, they are either referred for “step up” care after showing symptom intransigence or elevated risk in outpatient care or for “step down” care after being discharged from inpatient treatment. The project showed significant beneficial impacts on symptoms reduction in reducing the wait times between intake and the first treatment session in PHIOP. She hopes to publish the results of her project soon.



Demonstrating initiative, Bloom filled in for a last-minute cancellation and presented at APA as part of a symposium on "Leadership In and Outside the Military," alongside Dr. Stephen Bowles, Dr. William Brim, and retired Col. Bruce Crow. Bloom’s presentation, titled “Resilience, Collaboration, and Vision: Leadership in the Aerospace Industry,” focused on how behavioral science has been used in the aerospace realm to address leadership challenges and take away strategies for other organizations. “Behavioral Health officers don’t just work with individuals who are struggling; we also work with teams, units, and commands to help build systems and approaches that support optimization and mission accomplishment,” said Bloom.



The goals of Madigan’s BHSL are improving access to behavioral health care for active-duty service members, increasing mission readiness of operational units, potentially identifying those with behavioral health challenges as early as possible, increasing and improving communication between behavioral health professionals and operational unit leaders, and serving as a clinical platform for quality care delivery.



In addition to providing support for service members with its services and clinics, Madigan's BHSL has the largest number of behavioral health providers in the Army and offers comprehensive behavioral health services to all TRICARE eligible beneficiaries, such as: inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care; evaluation and management of psychotropic medications; individual, group and family psychotherapy; diagnostic evaluation and psychological testing; child and adolescent care; addiction treatment programs; family crisis emergencies; and more.



For more information about Madigan's Behavioral Health Service Line, visit: https://madigan.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Behavioral-Health