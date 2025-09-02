MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – Maj. Alisha Bloom, Co-Chief, Specialty Behavioral Health Lane from Madigan's Behavioral Health Service Line (BHSL), was presented the American Psychological Association's Division 19 (Military Psychology Division) Arthur W. Melton Award for Early Career Achievement and a certificate of graduation from DIV 19’s Society Leadership Program.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 21:11
|Photo ID:
|9294304
|VIRIN:
|250904-D-RF324-4183
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Madigan’s BHSL staff recognized by American Psychological Association, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Madigan’s BHSL staff recognized by American Psychological Association
No keywords found.