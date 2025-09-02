PEO STRI Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Advisor, Bids Farewell to Outgoing Leader Following 28 Years of Service

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. Charles “Chuck” W. Houston III, a native of Damascus, Maryland, delivers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. Charles “Chuck” W. Houston III, a native of Damascus, Maryland, delivers his remarks after assuming the duties as senior enlisted advisor at the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) during a ceremony at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 3. Houston assumed the duties from Sgt. Maj. Tom A. Dow, who had served in the position since April 7, 2023, and retired from the Army during the same ceremony following 28 years of honorable service. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free) see less | View Image Page

Military personnel, civilian employees, defense contractors, and family members from the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) gathered at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 3 to observe two Army traditions during a change of responsibility for the senior enlisted advisor and retirement ceremony for the outgoing leader.



Sgt. Maj. Charles “Chuck” W. Houston III, a native of Damascus, Maryland, became PEO STRI’s new senior enlisted leader after assuming the responsibilities from Sgt. Maj. Tom A. Dow, who had served in the position since April 7, 2023, and retired from the Army after 28 years of honorable service.



Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, program executive officer for PEO STRI, presided over the ceremonial passing of the colors and spoke during the ceremony about the important role of the senior enlisted advisor and nominative billet selection process, Houston’s extensive qualifications, and Dow’s many accomplishments at PEO STRI.



“We have awesomeness being replaced by more awesomeness,” Beeler said. “It’s really important that we say farewell to Sgt. Maj. Dow and welcome Sgt. Maj. Houston into the family of PEO STRI.”



Beeler said the PEO senior enlisted advisor is an important position and helps to improve communication and bridge the gap between developing the Army’s synthetic training systems and putting those devices and software into the hands of Soldiers who will use them. Extensive interaction between the PEO STRI senior enlisted advisor and Soldiers takes place during Soldier touch points, site visits, and equipment fieldings at training centers and homestations around the world.



“PEO STRI is very fortunate, given the work that we do to develop training devices for our Soldiers, that we get a senior non-commissioned officer with vast experience to help us make sure that we keep the Solider ever-present in our mind,” Beeler said. “Sgt. Maj. Dow has kept the Soldier, Army civilian, and contractor workforce health, welfare, and perspective in mind, and that has a made a lot of difference in the way we have moved forward over this last year.”



Beeler said PEO STRI is very fortunate to have Sgt. Maj. Houston assuming the duties as senior enlisted advisor and welcomed both he and his family to PEO STRI and Team Orlando.



Houston joined the Army in 1998 as an infantryman, serving in various positions of increasing responsibility from team leader to command sergeant major at military installations in Hawaii, Germany, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Colorado. His most recent position was as brigade command sergeant major for the 174th Infantry Brigade at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.



“Thank you for the warm welcome you have given me, from day one I can feel the passion and the drive for what you do,” Houston told the audience. “I am very excited to be a part of this organization and continue to set the stage for Army collective training and simulation training.”



Houston also thanked both Beeler for the opportunity to serve as PEO STRI’s senior enlisted leader and his wife and family for their unwavering support of his Army career.



Following Houston’s remarks, the focus of the ceremony shifted to honoring Dow for his 28 years of Army service with the presentation of the Legion of Merit, retirement certificate, and various other end of career certificates and awards.



Beeler presided over the retirement ceremony, thanking Dow’s family in attendance and those watching online for their support. She also spoke in-depth about the numerous contributions he made to the PEO STRI workforce over the past two years, as well as the extensive travel schedule he maintained by visiting training centers and homestation training locations around the world.



“You’ve been a great partner to me,” Beeler said. “It’s been a pleasure working with you, and I am so excited for the future for you. Congratulations on your retirement.”



During his remarks, Dow spoke extensively about how his family was the driving force behind everything he had done in uniform. He said their love and support was the foundation that allowed him to give his best to the Army.



“It seems like yesterday this incredible journey begun, I can’t even express how much I have learned, and how much the Army has opened doors for my family and myself,” Dow said. “If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t hesitate; I would do it in a second.”



Dow said it has been an honor to serve alongside so many great people, especially at the end of his career here in Orlando with so many people who believe in the PEO STRI mission.



“Our Army is the best Army in the world because of how we train and develop leaders,” Dow said. “I am proud of the time I was able to serve in the Army, and I am especially honored to have served here at PEO STRI.”



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PEO STRI is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of more than 1,100 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.