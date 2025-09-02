Exchange Restaurants, Expresses Open for Dining to All Military Installation Visitors

Courtesy Photo | #DYK you don’t need military affiliation to savor delicious meals at more than 1,600...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | #DYK you don’t need military affiliation to savor delicious meals at more than 1,600 Exchange restaurants and 250 Express locations? Visitors, Department of Defense contractors and civilians can enjoy dining in or takeout. Find out more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-31s see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Authorized visitors and Department of Defense contractors at Army & Air Force Exchange Service installations can enjoy tax-free meals at more than 1,600 Exchange restaurants and Express locations.



The Exchange’s restaurants and Expresses worldwide are open for anyone with installation access to enjoy dining in or takeout. Restaurants include Panda Express, Qdoba, Panera and more. Additionally, more than 650 self-serve 24/7 stores provide better-for-you options including salads, fruits and vegetables, protein bars, popular beverages and more.



“Civilian workers and visitors can feel free to grab a meal, beverage or quick snack at the Express or Exchange restaurants—there’s no need to go off the installation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “When civilians dine with the Exchange, they keep the benefit strong for those who serve as 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities.”



All Exchange restaurants offer better-for-you options as part of the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 program. “Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle” shelf tags easily identify these items at Express locations. Every Wednesday, an added perk is that direct-operated Exchange restaurants offer $2 off entrée salads priced at $4 or more.



In OCONUS locations, visiting shopper privileges vary and are controlled by overseas commanders in accordance with the host country’s/U.S. international agreements. For more information, visit the Exchange’s Overseas Customers page here.



