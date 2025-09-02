Setting South Florida military-connected students up for success

Florida boasts a robust military presence, and with it, a significant population of military-connected students navigating the unique challenges that come with deployments, frequent relocations, and the emotional complexities of serving families. To acknowledge and support these often-overlooked population of students, Florida has established the Purple Star School of Distinction designation. While South Florida has a substantial number of military-connected students, participation in Miami-Dade and Broward counties has been limited – until recently.



For the past year, U.S. Army Garrison-Miami School Liaison Officer, Garth Gourley, has been working to change that. In 2024, 13 Miami-Dade schools earned the Purple Star School of Distinction, impacting 101 military-connected students in South Florida.



"This program being offered to schools through the Florida Department of Education, helps our families by providing transition support including training for staff and a peer-to-peer student transition program such as the Army’s Youth Sponsorship Program" said Gourley, highlighting the program's impact.



Established in 2021 by the Florida legislature, the Florida Purple Star School of Distinction designation aims to create a more supportive and understanding environment for military-connected students. Schools must complete an application for the program with the application window running from August through September each year. Selected schools will retain their status for a period of three years. Schools earning the designation must demonstrate a commitment to meeting specific criteria, including:

o School Military Point of Contact (MPOC)

o Student-led transition program

o Staff professional development on supporting military families



Gourley recently held training sessions for Miami-Dade Public School counselors and Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) instructors, further expanding the program's reach. “It was great to partner at the district level to provide these trainings,” stated Gourley. “It’s likely that most schools have most of the required supports already in place, so we really talked about adding the military child lens, documenting it, and submitting that application.”



The benefits of attending a Florida Purple Star School of Distinction are undeniable. These schools provide a stable and understanding environment for students facing constant change. They offer a sense of community, resources to navigate the emotional toll of deployment, and support systems to help students thrive academically and socially despite the challenges they face. By investing in programs like the Purple Star of Distinction, Florida can ensure that these students receive the support they need to succeed, honoring the sacrifices of their families and building a brighter future for the next generation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 Story ID: 547205 This work, Setting South Florida military-connected students up for success, by Kathryn Haire