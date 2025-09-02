Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Setting South Florida military-connected students up for success

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Haire 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    U.S. Army Garrison-Miami School Liaison Officer, Garth Gourley, recently held training sessions for Miami-Dade Public School counselors and Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) instructors, to bring awareness to the Purple Star School of Distinction Designation.

