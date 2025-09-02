From Cutting Hair to Handling HazMat: How One Man Found His Purpose in the Army

SEMBACH, Germany — Becoming a Soldier was never a part of his plan, yet he raised his right hand knowing he had found his place in the world.



What started as a modest attempt for U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Moranbonilla, known as Moran, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear noncommissioned officer with 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, to make ends meet turned into a life of service, discipline, and growth through the United States Army.



Moran’s first job was a barber, cutting hair for the locals in his hometown on the Northwestern side of Puerto Rico. He started in his early 20s, hoping to turn his skills into a steady trade. His wife, girlfriend at the time, was working in a nail salon, but as time passed, their combined income was not enough to support the life he wanted for his family.



“It was just to give my family a better way of living,” said Moran. “Before [the Army] I was working as a barber, and it was not working in the proper way for us.”



Looking for stability and a way to provide more for his wife and two young children, Moran decided to enlist in the military. What he did not expect was how quickly his decision would reshape his life.



“I told my wife, 'Hey this is easy,’” said Moran. “‘All I gotta do is be at the right place at the right time and in the right uniform. After that, carry on and do my duties.”’



First, he went to the Air Force and was told that it would take him at least two years to ship out. He then went to the Navy and Marine Corp recruiting offices, but both informed him that his tattoos prevented him from joining.



“I walked in and had some tattoos, and [the recruiter] looked me up and down,” said Moran. “He told me, ’Let me see your tattoos? Yea, it's bigger than the regulation for us.’”



Moran found how different his experience was when he entered the Army recruiting office. His recruiter wanted to help him ship off to basic training as soon as possible.



“When I walked in, the recruiter asked me, ‘When do you wanna leave?’ For me that was it, I joined the Army,” he explains with a laugh.



In the year 2012, Moran enlisted in the U.S. Army.



“I was promoted to sergeant when I was three years in, and I was promoted to staff sergeant at five years… then got promoted again at nine years,” said Moran. “Now I am getting looked at for master sergeant.”



Over the course of his career, Moran discovered that the Army’s educational opportunities offered benefits far beyond a paycheck, providing him with real-world knowledge and skills he could carry for a lifetime.



“Any military school that you go to is for you to get developed as a Soldier and as a person,” said Moran.



At home, Moran credits his wife for being his constant supporter, managing their household during deployments and cheering him on through every challenge. His children have also become a quiet source of motivation and pride, he said



“My family has supported me in everything I do,” said Moran. “My wife has been like my compass, guiding me through certain things as well. It's been good having that family support while in the Army.”



Moran reflects on the day he raised his right hand. He describes his call to service as the best decision he has ever made, one that not only shaped his career, but his identity.



“The Army taught me how to be more receptive to what people are saying, and be more tactful when I was talking to people,” said Moran. “I learned throughout my time in the service how to receive, be receptive and give positive feedback as well.”



Finding a place in the world can be a difficult task, but Moran has trust in the military. Even if Soldiers do not want to serve for twenty years, there are plenty of benefits and opportunities available to those in the service.



“Try the military, it doesn’t have to be a long-term commitment, but just try it out… you’re gonna have a safe paycheck, medical coverage, and free college,” explains Moran. “If it’s not for you, we completely understand.



Moran’s story is one of resilience, reinvention and rising through adversity all in pursuit of a better life. While finding a place in the world can be challenging, joining the Army offers structure, purpose, and a path to personal growth that makes it a powerful and meaningful choice. For Moran, What began as a last-resort plan evolved into twelve years of drive, motivation, and purpose.

