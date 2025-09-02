Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Cutting Hair to Handling HazMat: How One Man Found His Purpose in the Army

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Moranbonilla, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear noncommissioned officer of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, gets interviewed for a soldier spotlight Sept. 4, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. What started as a modest attempt to make ends meet turned into a life of service, discipline, and growth through the United States Army (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 09:16
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

