U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Moranbonilla, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear noncommissioned officer of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, gets interviewed for a soldier spotlight Sept. 4, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. What started as a modest attempt to make ends meet turned into a life of service, discipline, and growth through the United States Army (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).
From Cutting Hair to Handling HazMat: How One Man Found His Purpose in the Army
