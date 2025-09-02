2nd Cavalry Regiment poised to take on "OPFOR" in Saber Junction 25

Photo By Markus Rauchenberger | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment maneuver vehicles near Engelsberg,...... read more read more Photo By Markus Rauchenberger | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment maneuver vehicles near Engelsberg, Germany, during a convoy from the Grafenwoehr Training Area to the Hohenfels Training Area during Saber Junction 25, Sep. 3, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers of V Corps' 2nd Cavalry Regiment convoyed from Grafenwoehr Training Area to Hohenfels Training Area Sept. 3, where they are set to go "in the box" of Saber Junction 25.



More than 7,300 U.S., NATO and partner nations forces are training together for 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) third U.S. Army Transformation in Contact (TiC) 2.0 exercise at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Germany during Saber Junction 25, which started Aug. 14 and runs through Sept. 21.



“Collective training in Europe increases warfighting readiness and ensures U.S., Allied and partner forces remain postured to defend against any global threat,” said Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, 7ATC commanding general. “Exercise Saber Junction supports EUCOM’s objectives and builds trust, accountability and shared readiness among NATO Allies, alongside U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s troops stationed in Europe, while looking to the future and testing the U.S. Army’s modernization initiatives in a realistic and dynamic training scenario.”



The Soldiers of 2nd Cavalry Regiment will be bringing with them the latest counter-UAS technology and tactics. Starting last fall, the Army outfitted the Grafenwoehr-based unit with low-cost, easily transportable counter-drone capabilities through the Army's TiC 2.0 fielding initiative. The brigade ran the equipment through a series of tests called, "Project Flytrap," in Germany and Poland.



Saber Junction will test that new and improved tech and tactics with an opposing force armed with several hundred drones, all produced in-house by 3D printers and assembled by Soldiers.



Exercise Saber Junction is an annual large-scale combat training center exercise for permanently stationed brigades in Europe that reinforces the U.S. Army’s ability to transition rapidly from competition to crisis or conflict.



This rotation focuses on brigade-level defensive operations, integration of joint fires and employing Transformation in Contact technology. The units participating in the training will be tested against a near-peer opposing force on a contemporary battlefield.



Exercise Saber Junction has been held at Hohenfels Training Area for more than 10 years as the brigade-validation exercise series for U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s permanently stationed brigades – rotating between 173rd Airborne Brigade and 2nd Cavalry Regiment.