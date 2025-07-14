Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cav Reg Builds Drones Ahead of Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    07.21.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment are working on assembling Purpose Built Attritable Systems drones during a three-week drone build course on July 21, 2025, at Balli Army Airfield in Germany. The 2CR’s unmanned aircraft systems team are training the Army’s newest drone builders while also assembling these drones ahead of Saber Junction 25. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 16:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 971234
    VIRIN: 250721-A-KF760-8377
    Filename: DOD_111166477
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: DE

    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    StronerTogether
    DragoonWeek
    stronger together Target news Europe Force Protection

