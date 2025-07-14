2nd Cav Reg Builds Drones Ahead of Saber Junction 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment are working on assembling Purpose Built Attritable Systems drones during a three-week drone build course on July 21, 2025, at Balli Army Airfield in Germany. The 2CR’s unmanned aircraft systems team are training the Army’s newest drone builders while also assembling these drones ahead of Saber Junction 25. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)