Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment are working on assembling Purpose Built Attritable Systems drones during a three-week drone build course on July 21, 2025, at Balli Army Airfield in Germany. The 2CR’s unmanned aircraft systems team are training the Army’s newest drone builders while also assembling these drones ahead of Saber Junction 25. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 16:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971234
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-KF760-8377
|Filename:
|DOD_111166477
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Cav Reg Builds Drones Ahead of Saber Junction 25, by 1SG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.