USS Frank Cable visits Phuket, Thailand

PHUKET, Thailand (Sep. 4, 2025) - The forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Phuket, Thailand following a scheduled port visit, Sep. 4, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



“This was a long anticipated port visit for our crew, and we are grateful for the warm welcome from the people of Phuket and opportunities to explore the local culture,” said Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of Frank Cable. “Thailand has been a longstanding security partner to the U.S. with our military ties dating back over 70 years. Our alliance has proven to be a staple in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



This port visit marked Frank Cable’s first visit to Phuket and provided the opportunity for Sailors to explore the area, engage with the local community and learn about the rich culture of Thailand.



A group of Frank Cable Sailors were given the opportunity to volunteer at the Phuket Sunshine Village, a foster home for children in need. The Sailors assisted with landscaping projects and building updates, providing hands-on support to improve the village for its young residents. This community service initiative served to strengthen the relationship between the visiting U.S. naval crew and the local community.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.

Frank Cable is underway supporting 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 00:07 Story ID: 547189 Location: PHUKET, TH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Frank Cable visits Phuket, Thailand, by PO1 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.