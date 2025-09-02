NAVFAC Northwest Seismically Upgrading PSNS Dry Dock 4

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded a $377.7 million task order Sept. 2 to Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture (KAJV) to seismically upgrade Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s (PSNS & IMF) Dry Dock 4.



Funded by the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), the effort will continue improvements conducted in 2023 that installed anchors through the dry dock walls to enhance structural integrity and ensure the safety of the workforce, community, environment, and submarines.



“The Navy is committed to investing in its infrastructure to ensure it remains operational and resilient,” said Capt. Preston Taylor, NAVFAC Northwest Commanding Officer. “These seismic upgrades to Dry Dock 4 are a critical step in strengthening our ability to increase lethality, enable the Warfighter and maintain our national security mission.”



The need for additional structural reinforcement stemmed from a seismic analysis which identified potential issues associated with the remote possibility of a large-scale seismic event.



With the award of the task order, experts from private industry, NAVFAC, Naval Sea Systems Command, and PSNS & IMF continue to plan and implement shipyard modernizations to meet the Navy’s future needs and continue PSNS & IMF ability to deliver modern, fully-mission capable warships on-time, every time, preserving our national security.



“PMO 555 is charged to ensure that dry docks withstand seismic events,” said Capt. Luke Greene, SIOP program manager. “In coordination with the shipyard and NAVFAC, we will continue to enhance the resiliency of PSNS & IMF facilities, mitigating against adverse conditions that could inflict severe damages to shipyard infrastructure.”



The retrofit is occurring during a break in submarine availabilities in the dry dock, ensuring the facilities work does not affect the nation’s strategic deterrent capability or the ability of the fleet to continue its mission. PSNS & IMF remains the primary provider for the maintenance, repair, modernization, inactivation and disposal of ships, submarines, and nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the Pacific Fleet.



SIOP is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that is delivering integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements. Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves quality of service for the Navy’s 38,000 shipyard employees.



Since 2018, SIOP has completed nearly 50 facilities projects, totaling more than $1 billion, including dry dock modernizations, utilities, more efficient maintenance facilities, flood protection, and training facilities. More than 300 items of industrial plant equipment, valued at over $600 million, have been delivered, including new cranes, faster and more precise shaft lathes, 5-axis routers, and precision cutting machines.



Over 40 additional projects worth $6.5 billion are under contract, including three new dry docks -- the first at public shipyards since 1962 -- and conversion of a fourth, built in 1942, for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers.



NAVFAC Northwest provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services within an area of responsibility that spans across the Pacific Northwest. NAVFAC Northwest also provides facilities management to 14 Navy Operational Support Centers across 11 states, including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa.



