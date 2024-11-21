NAVFAC Northwest Wins Engineering News-Record Best Project Award for Seismic Retrofit of Puget Sound Dry Docks

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest received the prestigious 2024 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Northwest Best Projects Award of Merit for the seismic retrofit of dry docks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington. Recognized in the specialty construction category, the project addressed critical infrastructure needs, ensuring operational safety and resiliency against seismic risks.



Completed in June 2023, the $325 million seismic retrofit secured naval assets that support the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The urgent need for structural reinforcement stemmed from a seismic analysis which identified potential issues associated with the remote possibility of a large-scale earthquake. To address this, NAVFAC Northwest, alongside design-build partner Kiewit-Alberici, implemented advanced construction techniques and environmental safeguards under an accelerated timeline.



To implement the project, NAVFAC Northwest utilized a design-build model that allowed for the swift mobilization of over 100 experts and the efficient completion of work. Within days, crews began drilling and anchoring support structures, stabilizing the dry dock walls to meet seismic demands. To ensure minimal environmental impact, the team installed extensive water treatment systems that processed large groundwater volumes during construction. This approach guaranteed compliance with strict Navy and state ecological standards.



The retrofit project exemplifies NAVFAC Northwest’s commitment to innovative solutions that enhance mission-critical infrastructure.



“This seismic retrofit is essential to sustaining naval readiness in the Pacific Northwest,” said Justin Nodolf, senior NAVFAC Northwest engineer who oversaw the seismic retrofit construction. “We are honored to receive this recognition from ENR, which underscores the dedication of our teams and partners in delivering resilient, sustainable infrastructure.”



The formal presentation of the award and recognition of NAVFAC Northwest and its partners will occur Dec. 17 at the ENR Northwest Best Projects Awards luncheon in Seattle alongside other industry leaders in design and construction.



– USN –



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Follow us at www.facebook.com/navfac, and www.twitter.com/navfac. Read Seabee Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 15:35 Story ID: 485868 Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Northwest Wins Engineering News-Record Best Project Award for Seismic Retrofit of Puget Sound Dry Docks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.