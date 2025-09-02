Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Red Bull Giving Away $50,000 in Prizes

Photo By Zachary Wright | Military shoppers can take their next adventure to another level if they win one of...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Military shoppers can take their next adventure to another level if they win one of four Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition motorsports bikes and a $1,000 Visa gift card, valued at $13,499 each, in the Exchange’s Red Bull KTM Bike sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can rev up some excitement by entering to win a Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition bike in the latest sweepstakes presented by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Red Bull.



From Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older worldwide can enter the Red Bull KTM Bike sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to win the grand prize—a Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Bike and a $1,000 Visa gift card.



Four winners will be selected to win the bike and gift card, a prize value of $13,499 each. Ten

additional entrants will win a Red Bull KTM Team backpack, valued at $153.



“It is an honor to provide shoppers the opportunity to add more fun and excitement in their lives,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The bike, paired with the $1,000 Visa gift card, makes this sweepstakes especially rewarding.”



No purchase necessary to win. Drawings will take place around Nov. 7. Bikes must be picked up at a designated local dealership in the U.S. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Facebook-friendly version: Military shoppers can take their next adventure to another level if they win one of four Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition motorsports bikes and a $1,000 Visa gift card, valued at $13,499 each, in the Exchange’s Red Bull KTM Bike sweepstakes. Read more:



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund instrumentality of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange