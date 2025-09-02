A Hug You Can Hold Onto

Brothers Kelton and Kaiden tightly grip their pillows before falling asleep. In their arms, the pillows appear oversized, a reminder of just how young they still are.

For the duo, the pillows represent more than something soft, but a symbol of an invisible connection.

A hug that stretches across the world, because etched in the fabric is a photo of their mother, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tameka Millhouse, 633d Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, who is currently deployed overseas. Their father, Staff Sgt. Kelton Millhouse, 633d Comptroller Squadron unit deployment manager, remains stateside with them.

During this time apart, the boys have created a bedtime routine that keeps their mom close. Each night, they watch a video of her reading a story, then snuggle up with their pillows printed with her photo.

“Our boys miss their mom most at bedtime,” Kelton said. “Mothers are usually the cuddlers, so for them it feels like they are cuddling her even though she is not here. Those pillows give them that comfort.”

For families like the Millhouses’, these keepsakes are more than temporary comforts. They serve as symbols of connection that will carry Kelton and Kaiden through the months apart, reminding them that love and presence can stretch farther than any distance.

At Fort Eustis, the Army Community Service runs Operation Sweet Dreams, which provides custom pillowcases to families of deployed Soldiers. Children under five can also receive Huggy dogs, stuffed animals dressed in camouflage with a photo patch. At Langley, the Military and Family Readiness Center offers R.E.S.T., or Readiness Emergency Sleeping Tool, which also gives families the option of pillowcases or tote bags printed with a loved one’s photo.

Though the programs carry different names, they all serve the same purpose: providing comfort and connection for families of all ages during extended separations.

“Deployments are tough, and having something you can touch makes a difference,” said Master Sgt. Miguel Alicea Candelario, 633d FSS readiness noncommissioned officer. “These items give families something familiar that helps them feel close even when they are far apart.”

Building that connection is free and simple; families merely submit a photo.

“When families feel cared for, service members can stay focused on their jobs,” said Timothy Allen, 733d Force Support Squadron community readiness consultant and retired Soldier. “Programs like this remind families that the military community is behind them every step of the way.”

Together, Operation Sweet Dreams and R.E.S.T. reflect the resilience, love, and care of the JBLE community and the ties that hold families steady.

Each year, thousands of JBLE Soldiers and Airmen deploy across the globe in support of worldwide operations, leaving their families to navigate months of separation and the promise of reunion. Programs like these give loved ones the reassurance that, even while apart, they remain connected.

For Kelton, Kaiden, and many military children like them, the simple pillow carries more than comfort. It carries resilience. It holds a connection. And it conveys the reminder that no one serves alone.

Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US