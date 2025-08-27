All about IT: JMC’s Stoube enjoys finding solutions for problems

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Growing up with a father who worked in the information technology field, Sean Stoube caught the bug.



However, it took him a while to pursue a position in the career field.



After graduating from Davenport West High School in Iowa, Stoube began the pursuit of a Bachelor of Arts in computer network administration at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, but he quickly discovered it wasn’t the right fit.



“I made it through one semester, and I hated it,” Stoube said.



Stoube departed from Ambrose to enlist in the Army as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, where he supervised and executed maintenance, repair, and recovery operations on mission-critical wheeled and armored vehicles.



Stoube donned camouflage for seven years and for six of them, he held wrenches, keeping the Army rolling along. In his final year as a Soldier, Stoube served as an IT specialist.



After he hung up his Army uniform, Stoube found himself working as a contractor in the corporate world as an IT specialist. While doing so, he re-enrolled at Ambrose, and Stoube obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.



“While I was working full-time doing IT work, I studied accounting and then I ended up here,” said Stoube, who has been an IT specialist for the Joint Munitions Command, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, for seven years. “What I like about my job here is the trust and support provided by my leadership to perform whatever tasks are presented.



“‘Other duties as assigned’ has become the bulk of my workload over the past year, knowing that I’ve got the backing of my chain of command as I wade through the unfamiliar, unique taskings not typically associated with run-of-the-mill IT work has made the uncomfortable comfortable,” Stoube added. “I like helping people, but it’s more solving a problem that I enjoy more. I like indirectly seeing how my efforts lead to the overall good in the DOD. The work I do here day in, and day out serves as a force multiplier, directly supporting the warfighters at the tip of the spear.”



Marc Dalmasso, the Chief of New Technology and IT Support G2/6 for JMC and Stoube’s immediate supervisor, echoed that sentiment.



“Sean brings a unique blend of technical expertise and mission-first mindset to everything he does,” Dalmasso said. “His ability to adapt and tackle challenges outside the typical IT lane has made him an indispensable part of our team.”



Stoube handles IT issues for those at JMC’s headquarters and across its Organic Industrial Base. Those who have been assisted by him are grateful for his help.



“Mr. Stoube continues to provide guidance in a timely manner and always follows through with commitments,” said Col. Luke Clover, the commander of the Tooele Army Depot in Utah. “Sean always goes above and beyond what’s expected.”

