All about IT: JMC’s Stoube enjoys finding solutions for problems

Sean Stoube, an IT specialist for the Joint Munitions Command for the past seven years, enjoys solving problems.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9288408
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-YZ466-9615
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|716.74 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
