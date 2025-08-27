Photo By Sgt. Charlie Duke | Observers watch U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters provide aerial support to Polish...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Charlie Duke | Observers watch U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters provide aerial support to Polish ground forces during a combined live-fire demonstration for the Polish Apache Initiative Summit at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 28, 2025. The event showcased joint maneuver capabilities and combined arms integration between NATO allies, highlighting the precision strike and coordination of Apache helicopters in support of the 12th Mechanized Division’s defensive operations. Military representatives from Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom were also present to observe the interoperability and readiness of allied forces in reinforcing collective defense. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and Polish forces showcase Apache air and ground integration capabilities in Poland

August 28, 2025

DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, Poland –U.S. and Polish military forces came together at the Drawsko Combat Training Center for the third Polish Apache Initiative Summit, highlighting the integration of AH-64 Apache helicopters into joint operations and reinforcing NATO's collective defense posture.

The centerpiece of the summit was a combined live-fire exercise demonstrating joint maneuver, precision fires, and the seamless coordination of air and ground assets that took place Aug. 28.

The summit follows the U.S. Army's transfer of eight AH-64D Apache helicopters to the Polish Armed Forces earlier this year. The helicopters are part of a broader effort to strengthen U.S. and Polish defense cooperation and enhance NATO interoperability.

The 1st Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade, alongside U.S. Army Europe and Africa's 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, continues to support the training and integration of these platforms into the Polish Armed Forces, building a sustainable foundation for long-term operational capability.

During the combined live-fire demonstration, 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, AH-64 Apache helicopters provided aerial support to elements of the 12th Mechanized Division, Polish Ground Forces, as they maneuvered into defensive positions and engaged simulated enemy targets. The Apache helicopters delivered precision fires on both near and deep targets, suppressing enemy positions and enabling maneuver. The demonstration showcased the effectiveness of joint operations and the critical role of combined arms integration in modern warfare.

The tactical coordination was evident at the ground level, where Polish forces secured key terrain to enable the broader operation.

"My unit was tasked to secure the perimeter of the south side of the area to stop the enemy and fix them to allow the American forces to refuel and then destroy the enemy together," said Lt. Col. Maciej Szyłkowski, commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Mechanized Brigade, 12th Mechanized Division, Polish Ground Forces.

The AH-64D Apache helicopters demonstrated their ability to deliver munitions against simulated targets, providing both near and deep fires to support maneuver elements.

Building on this firepower demonstration, the exercise highlighted the Apache's operational flexibility through sustainment operations. Apache crews leveraged forward arming and refueling capabilities, supported by a CH-47 Chinook, to sustain operations during extended engagements. This refueling operation not only enhanced tactical agility but also reinforced the Apache's role in supporting distributed and prolonged ground operations in austere environments.

"I think the one thing that the Chinooks do in helping the Apaches demonstrate this show of force is the Chinooks demonstrate that the Apaches can be put into adverse environments that don't have those hard stand capabilities of refuel and that they can be emplaced deeper into the fight in order to engage the enemy," said 1st Lt. Mackenzie Doyle, a CH-47 Chinook pilot assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment.

From the aviation leadership perspective, the exercise validated key operational concepts for combined arms integration.

"The importance of these exercises integrating land forces and Army attack aviation forces is to show how maneuverable the AH-64 Apache could be," said Maj. John Valenta, the operations officer for Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division. "Then also show how when we enter a ground unit's battle space, we know where they'll be, where we need to be, and how to support the ground force commander."

That coordination on the battlefield was mirrored by Polish ground commanders, who emphasized how aviation capabilities expand the effectiveness of land-based operations.

"It's very crucial to understand our joint capabilities, especially from the land component, like how we can count on our aviation assets, what kind of mission we can task them with and what kind of targets we can detect and then provide the information to destroy that threat earlier, even before they reach our positions," said Szyłkowski. "What we can count on the aviation side for is they have a longer distance than we do. So sometimes we see our targets using our optics, but we cannot reach them. So, it was a great thing that we could destroy all of the targets which were in front of us and the pilots could focus more on the targets which were far away beyond the distance of our cannons."

The successful integration of multinational forces was evident throughout the demonstration, with participants from both militaries emphasizing the value of combined training.

"I thought today's demonstration went really well. It was awesome to see how well we were able to work together with Apaches, Blackhawks, Chinooks, and the Polish ground force," said Doyle. "It was an awesome multinational demonstration of our air capabilities as well as our ground capabilities, and it was just great teamwork across the board."

For Polish commanders, the exercise reinforced the strategic value of continued partnership and shared training opportunities.

"I'm really happy about this opportunity to train together, because the more we train the more we understand each other, what kind of capabilities we have, and how we can organize our defensive operations and offensive operations, our weaknesses, our strengths, and we share our knowledge," said Szyłkowski. "This is why this exercise was very beneficial for us."

The Polish Apache Initiative, a subset of the broader European Apache Initiative overseen by V Corps, represents a three-phased approach designed to enhance attack aviation interoperability across the European theater. The initiative provides Polish Armed Forces with comprehensive training events and leader engagements, introducing concepts related to AH-64 command and control, tactics, and sustainment.

The initiative focuses on four main lines of effort: organizing, training, fighting, and sustaining. Through continued joint training and tactical coordination, the Apache Initiative ensures both militaries remain agile, lethal, and ready to respond to evolving threats across Europe in defense of NATO's eastern flank.