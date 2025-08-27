NTAG Empire States selects OS2 JODY BAYELDENG as Recruiter on Spotlight AUGUST 2025

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai | Operations Specialist Second Class (OS2) Jody Bayeldeng is Navy Talent Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai | Operations Specialist Second Class (OS2) Jody Bayeldeng is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State's Recruiter on Spotlight, August, 2025. Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter per month at NTAG Empire State. NTAG Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey. It consists of 41 enlisted recruiting stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest-quality candidates for America’s Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation’s defense. see less | View Image Page

“The most challenging aspect of being a recruiter is not being able to help everyone. Many are called, but few are chosen,” said Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jody Bayeldeng, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State.



Born and raised in Jamaica, Bayeldeng immigrated to the United States at age 15. In her early years in America, she settled in Paterson, New Jersey, before relocating to Florida. She was recruited out of Sanford, Florida.



Bayeldeng said she was inspired to join by her childhood friend and mentor, Ensign Shakyra Forsythe, a prior-enlisted sailor who commissioned and now serves as supply officer aboard the submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768).



“Her bravery and determination for a better life are inspirational,” Bayeldeng said.



Recruiting has been the most challenging yet rewarding assignment of her Navy career, Bayeldeng said. Since enlisting in 2013, her assignments have included USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), USS Stout (DDG 55), USS Ashland (LSD 48), HSM-70 and Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Jacksonville.



Although no one in her family had served before her, Bayeldeng said being the first to wear the uniform has shaped her perspective. She believes her decision to join opened doors not only for herself but for others in her family. Since her enlistment, two of her cousins have followed in her footsteps and joined the Navy.



“I became a recruiter because the Navy changed my life, and I wanted to play a role in providing that for others while still serving my country,” she said.



Bayeldeng described recruiting as a role that not only allows her to help others but also pushes her to grow. She considers herself driven, hardworking and honest; qualities she said are key in connecting with applicants.



“Connecting with applicants is pretty easy for me. It flows naturally through shared experiences and figuring out their whys, wants, needs and desires,” she said.



While recruiting requires long hours and challenges, Bayeldeng said it has also given her a clearer vision of her future. She hopes to become a Navy career counselor, a role dedicated to guiding sailors in their careers.



“After being in the Navy for 11 years, I see where my skills are beneficial and where I have an opportunity to strengthen them,” she said. “This created a passion for recruitment and a desire to convert to Navy career counselor.”



For Bayeldeng, the most rewarding moments come when she sees her applicants begin their Navy journey.



“The best feeling for me is sitting behind the desk of what I know are my answered prayers and future answered prayers for others,” she said.



Her most treasured memories, she added, come after her applicants ship to boot camp.



“My most treasured moments are graduation photos of my new recruits and witnessing their resiliency and desire to be a part of the world’s finest Navy,” she said.



Bayeldeng believes her Navy service has made her a stronger communicator, more confident and more resilient. Asked what she values most, she pointed to flexibility, resilience and purpose-traits she said would guide her into the next phase of her career.



Her goals include completing her bachelor’s degree, promoting to the next pay grade and continuing to lead in recruiting. She said she hopes to one day wear khakis, whether as a chief petty officer or a commissioned officer.



Outside of uniform, Bayeldeng has logged more than 350 volunteer hours with schools, churches and the Sea Cadets. She said giving back keeps her grounded and connected to the communities she serves.



Balancing motherhood with her Navy career has also been an important part of her journey. Bayeldeng said her 3-year-old son motivates her to keep pushing forward, even on the most difficult days.



“He’s my biggest reason why,” Bayeldeng said. “Everything I do is for him, and I work hard to make sure he has the opportunities I didn’t have.” At home, she also enjoys caring for her pet bird, Paco, a playful companion who, she joked, keeps the household lively.



For those considering the Navy, Bayeldeng encourages them to take full advantage of its opportunities.



“Take advantage of all the opportunities the Navy has to offer, whether that might be learning a trade or earning a college degree by using tuition assistance,” she said. “Also, having life skills is important. Things like leadership, purchasing a home and learning how to invest often aren’t taught at home. The Navy provides those opportunities so your future self can look back and be proud.”



NTAG Empire State, headquartered in Garden City, New York, oversees 41 enlisted recruiting stations across New York City, Long Island, northern New Jersey and additional stations in Germany and Italy. Its mission is to recruit the highest-quality candidates to strengthen the Navy.