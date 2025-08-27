Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Empire States selects OS2 JODY BAYELDENG as Recruiter on Spotlight AUGUST 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG Empire States selects OS2 JODY BAYELDENG as Recruiter on Spotlight AUGUST 2025

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State

    Operations Specialist Second Class (OS2) Jody Bayeldeng is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State's Recruiter on Spotlight, August, 2025. Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter per month at NTAG Empire State.

    NTAG Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey. It consists of 41 enlisted recruiting stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest-quality candidates for America’s Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation’s defense.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9285984
    VIRIN: 250714-N-SR028-1001
    Resolution: 2011x2158
    Size: 228.1 KB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Empire States selects OS2 JODY BAYELDENG as Recruiter on Spotlight AUGUST 2025, by PO2 Srija Rai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    @ntagempirestate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download