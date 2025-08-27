Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th ARW’s first Airman’s Attic

    Air Force service uniform shirts and coats hang from an open closet at the 185th Air

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    In times when uniform items are in short supply, Airmen have often resorted to borrowing uniform items from other Airmen.

    This borrowing evolved into the ‘Airman’s Attic,’ a donation closet for gently used and serviceable or spare uniforms that Airmen could pull from when in times of need.

    The 185th Air Refueling Wing has opened its first Airman’s Attic for unit members.

    As more regular uniform inspections have been mandated, 185th Airmen have the opportunity to check the attic when in need.

    Senior Master Sergeant Wendy King, Commander Support Staff Superintendent, said “the biggest hurdle was finding space for it on base.”

    The Airman’s Attic found its home in the wing orderly room in the headquarters building.

    “It’s just another way to take stress off our Airmen's plates,” said King.

    She said the attic is open to enlisted and officers, so any Airman can visit and find uniform items.

    The Airman’s Attic functions on donation. Airmen that want to donate are asked to have first sergeants or chief master sergeants check their serviceable uniform items before they are added to the attic.

    The 185th's enlisted councils run the operations of the attic.

    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
