Air Force service uniform shirts and coats hang from an open closet at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 29, 2025. The 185th ARW opened its first Airman’s Attic donation closet for the use of all unit members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo color was edited to enhance the subject)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9285873
|VIRIN:
|250829-Z-KI557-1006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
185th ARW’s first Airman’s Attic
