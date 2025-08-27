Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th ARW's first Airman's Attic

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Air Force service uniform shirts and coats hang from an open closet at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 29, 2025. The 185th ARW opened its first Airman’s Attic donation closet for the use of all unit members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo color was edited to enhance the subject)

    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Airman's Attic
    serviceable
    uniforms

