Under Fire and Under Pressure 168th Medics Train for Real-World Combat Casualty Care

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Airmen from the 168th Wing Medical Group engaged in an advanced, rigorous combat-casualty-care exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, designed to sharpen their skills in delivering lifesaving care under hostile conditions, Aug 5, 2025. The training, conducted in coordination with the U.S. Army Aviation Black Hawk unit at Fort Wainwright, 1st Battalion, General Support Aviation Battalion, pushed medics to operate with precision and speed in the face of simulated battlefield chaos.



The training was designed to equip medics for real-world missions involving multiple casualties in hostile environments. Airmen advanced in tactical formation teams to a remote location, where they responded to simulated emergencies. The scenario featured a coordinated Black Hawk MEDEVAC operation, including a landing for a field instruction course, followed by a hot load and extraction of patients.



The scenario-driven exercise featured multiple complex challenges, including simulated improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in a remote field setting. Participants navigated realistic combat conditions, caring for simulated casualties while under mock enemy fire.



“This exercise prepares them for real-world scenarios,” said Col. Russell Pierce, the 168th Medical Group commander. “Many are civilian caregivers, and while some skills transfer to military settings, others don’t, making this training invaluable.”



Airmen maneuvered in tactical formation and conducted care under fire. The transition from care under fire to tactical field care challenged airmen to stabilize patients while maintaining situational awareness, where they immediately began triaging and treating injuries. Under the pressure of simulated enemy engagement, medics applied tourniquets, neutralized threats, and performed advanced life-saving procedures, including needle decompressions and chest seal applications.



A critical component of the exercise involved placing in a 9-line MEDEVAC request to coordinate a rapid evacuation.



“The coordination with Army aviation intensified the training and made it more realistic,” said Capt. Jennifer Dieken, 168th Medical Group training officer. “This exercise emphasized the value of integrated training between the Air Force medics and Army aviation, continuing to ensure medical personnel are ready to respond decisively and effectively in real-world combat medical scenarios.”

