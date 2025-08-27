Langley Honors Three Generations of McMullen Service with Memorial Dedication

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — The Air Force memorialized 140 Benedict Avenue as the McMullen House Aug. 20, honoring three generations of the McMullen family whose legacy has been deeply intertwined with the history of Langley Air Force Base for 90 years.

The ceremony recognized retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas H. McMullen (1929–2009), a decorated aviator who logged more than 7,300 flying hours, 78 combat missions in Korea, and 450 missions in Vietnam, and later held key leadership roles within Tactical Air Command. His service continued a legacy begun by his father, retired Maj. Gen. Clements McMullen, who first arrived at Langley Field in 1935, and carried forward to his son, retired Maj. Gen. John K. McMullen, who completed a distinguished 30-year career as Deputy Commander of Air Combat Command while residing at the same Benedict Avenue home.

Maj. Gen. J. McMullen and his wife, Kim, attended the ceremony on behalf of his late father. During the dedication, McMullen shared fond memories of growing up in the Benedict Avenue house and highlighted his enduring connection to Langley, the Air Combat Command mission, and the community that shaped his family’s service.

“We [the McMullen family] have a deep tradition in the Air Force,” said Maj. Gen. J. McMullen. “I personally have a deep love for this base and the ACC mission. I think it is truly the heartbeat of the fighter corps.”

Generations of the McMullen family helped shape the Air Force from its earliest days of air power development to the modern age of combat aviation. Maj. Gen. C. McMullen played a pivotal role in the World War II buildup of Langley Field, while his son, Thomas, became one of the leading voices for Tactical Air Command during the Vietnam era. Maj. Gen. J. McMullen carried the family legacy into the 21st century, guiding operations for Air Combat Command during his tenure as deputy commander.

“Today, we didn’t just rename a house, we honored a family whose service reflects the very fabric of the Air Force,” said Lt. Gen. Mike Koscheski, deputy commander of Air Combat Command. “The McMullen family represents courage, sacrifice, and leadership at every level of command, and this house now stands as a lasting symbol of their enduring commitment to our Air Force and our nation.”

With the unveiling of the McMullen House, Langley not only commemorated a home but enshrined a legacy: one family, three generations, and nearly a century of service to American airpower.

