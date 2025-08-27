Coninuted Thnaks for Army Reserve Soldiers Credited with Saving Student

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – What was supposed to be an ordinary Friday night football game against Stuttgart High School took a frightening turn when Kaiserslautern High School player, Aiden, suddenly collapsed on the field.



In those critical moments, Staff Sgt. Stephen Burkham, an Army medic, and Lt. Col. Juanita Dubon, an Army nurse practitioner, rushed to his side. Both were already familiar faces on the sidelines — not just as spectators, but as volunteers who traveled with the team, serving as coaches and providing medical support for the school’s athletic programs. Drawing on years of military and medical experience, the two Soldiers, assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve’s 7th Mission Support Command, worked together to stabilize Aiden until local German emergency crews arrived. Their quick action turned what could have been a tragedy into a story of survival.



That night’s away game was against Stuttgart, another Department of Defense Education Activity school in Europe. For Aiden’s mother, who could not be there, it was the commitment of the volunteers on the sidelines that made all the difference.



“Aiden took a small hit and later went down on a knee. At first it looked minor, but then he couldn’t catch his breath and said he was really hurting,” Burkham recalled. As the moments passed and Aiden’s condition worsened, Burkham called for a stretcher.



“There was a very high sense of urgency once I had to yell for them to bring the litter out. I knew something was a lot worse,” he said.



With his combat medical kit already on hand, Burkham and Dubon moved Aiden to a makeshift aid station on the sidelines. Together, they began checks and assessments, monitoring and managing his condition while waiting for local German emergency services to arrive.



Dubon and Burkham had been giving their time to Kaiserslautern High School long before that night a year ago in September. By then, they had already logged nearly two years of volunteer service with the school’s sports programs. Dr. Paul, the Principal for Kaiserslautern High School described their contributions as nothing short of essential.



When there were gaps in local medical coverage for games, the two stepped in — bringing their own supplies, setting up a medical tent, and ensuring athletes could safely take the field. Dr. Paul noted their medical expertise went far beyond what’s normally expected for sideline support.



They quickly became fixtures at daily practices, wrestling meets, and other high-risk sports, always ready to cover down so events could continue without disruption. They even introduced improvements such as privacy panels for the medical tent, raising the overall standard of care for student-athletes.

“We can have the game because they’re there,” said Dr. Paul.



For Burkham, his role extended beyond medical support. Known to players as “Coach Steven,” he coached the defensive backs, guiding them through drills and offering encouragement on and off the field. His dual role — both as a medic on the sidelines and a mentor during practices — made him a trusted figure within the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



“There were certain things that weren’t being provided because of limited staff,” he said. “I had the equipment, the experience, the time — so I figured, go ahead and use it.”



Dubon, known to students as “Ms. Juanita,” said her motivation was simple: to be there for the kids.“Originally it was just about supporting my son who participated in high school sports, but quickly I realized there was a need. The community needed someone to fill a gap. So it became about making sure all the kids had someone looking out for them,” she said.



German emergency services remain supportive partners, but the unique circumstances of military life overseas add layers of complexity. Sporting events at Department of Defense schools fall under U.S. jurisdiction, and medical protocols do not always align seamlessly with host-nation responders. That reality makes the presence of trained volunteers like Dubon and Burkham all the more critical, ensuring immediate care is available while coordination with local emergency services is underway.



After the incident, Dubon continued to support the family, helping Aiden’s mother navigate updates from German doctors. She translated complex medical information, asked the right questions, and provided reassurance during an overwhelming time. “Sometimes it’s knowing what questions to ask that makes all the difference,” Dubon explained.



For the Kaiserslautern Military Community, the episode underscored just how vital military volunteers are to school life. “Our school is filled with heroes—some wear uniforms, some don’t,” said Aiden's family “That night, two Soldiers showed us what service looks like in action. They reminded us that in this community, we take care of each other.”



Aiden continues his recovery today, facing more surgeries ahead but making steady progress. His family calls him a walking miracle and credits Dubon and Burkham for giving him that chance. For the Soldiers, the recognition is humbling. Living overseas brings opportunities to serve, travel, and experience new cultures, but it can also leave Americans feeling isolated and far from the familiar norms of home. That is why the Kaiserslautern Military Community matters so much—it is where people come together, support one another, and build the sense of belonging that sustains life abroad.



The power of volunteerism, the strength of the community, and the enduring commitment of Soldiers who serve—in uniform and beyond.



The service of Lt. Col. Juanita Dubon and Staff. Sgt. Class Stephen Burkham is a reminder that volunteerism is more than just lending time — it is about stepping into the gaps, giving back, and strengthening the bonds that hold the community together. The 7th Mission Support Command is working to recognize the contributions of Dubon and Burkham while also harnessing their example to expand the impact of volunteers across the Kaiserslautern Military Community. By building on their example, the command hopes to encourage more Soldiers, Families, and Civilians to share their skills, talents, and time — ensuring that the spirit of volunteer service continues to thrive, on the sidelines and beyond.

