Poland’s Apache helicopter program takes flight with help from U.S. Army aviators

POZNAN, Poland – V Corps and Poland’s 1st Aviation Brigade conducted their third Polish Apache Initiative Summit Aug. 27-29 at Poland’s Air Force Training Center near Ustka, Poland, and Drawsko Combat Training Center near Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland.



Since 2024, Poland and U.S. Army aviators have worked together to establish Poland’s Apache aviation program through a series of meetings called Polish Apache Initiative Summits. After Poland signed a procurement deal for 96 Apaches in 2024, the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade saw an opportunity to help Poland accelerate the integration of the new capability when the helicopters are delivered in 2028.



“The Polish Apache Initiative provides the Polish Army with training events and leader engagements that will successfully integrate the AH-64 Apache helicopter into their military structure,” said U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Conner, director of aviation at V Corps Forward headquarters at Camp Kosciusko, Poland.



The summit this week involved two live-fire exercises followed by discussion between members of the U.S. and Poland Apache aviation communities.



At Ustka Range, V Corp’s 12th Combat Aviation Brigade successfully fired two Spike missiles from a AH-64Ev6 Apache Guardian helicopter, marking the first time the missile system has been tested in Europe. Spike is a non-line of sight missile system capable of engaging targets over 30 kilometers away. It can be mounted on multiple ground, marine and aviation platforms.



Observers from several countries, including senior military representatives and defense officials, witnessed the successful operational integration firsthand. For Poland’s 1st Aviation Brigade, the demonstration highlighted what possibilities are in the future for its Apaches.



The SPIKE NLOS missile’s successful integration on the AH-64E Apache emphasizes the system’s capability to meet evolving mission needs, particularly in maritime and beyond-line-of-sight scenarios. The event underscored the growing strategic cooperation between the United States and Poland, further enhancing collective deterrence capabilities along NATO’s eastern flank.



This joint campaign not only demonstrates current operational effectiveness but also highlights the potential future direction for integration of SPIKE NLOS missiles onto Poland’s own AH-64E Apache fleet, enhancing national and regional defense capabilities.



Meanwhile, at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland’s 12th Mechanized Division integrated Apache air support from the U.S. Army’s 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. The air-ground integration live-fire exercise demonstrated tactical capability and readiness between two NATO Allies, Conner said.



“The (air-ground integration live-fire exercise) provided a live-demonstration of the utilization of the AH-64D Apache helicopter supporting a ground unit in a defensive operation,” Conner said. “In addition to the AH-64D demonstration, a tactical forward arming and refueling point will also be implemented that will display expeditionary arming and refueling in a combined arms fight.”



Afterward, Polish and American Apache aviators met at DCTC and Utska ranges to discuss the live-fire exercises and other topics related to Poland’s Apache program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2025 Date Posted: 08.29.2025 05:09 Story ID: 546869 Location: PL Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Poland’s Apache helicopter program takes flight with help from U.S. Army aviators, by LTC Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.