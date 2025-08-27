U.S. Marine Harrier final flight ends at Buckley Space Force Base

It was the first of its kind, a jet that rose like a helicopter, hovered in midair, and raced forward like a fighter. After decades of rewriting rules for aerial warfare, a U.S. Marine AV-8B Harrier embarked on its final flight. Not for combat, but for commemoration.



The 140th Wing received the aircraft flown directly in for a demilitarization in partnership with Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, June 10, 2025, for the first time in the museum’s history. The innovative Harrier jet is a legendary machine that once embodied cutting-edge vertical takeoff power and redefined the boundaries of flight.



“The Harrier's arrival is a proud moment for all of us, both service members and community members,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Carrie Worrell, commander, 140th Wing. “Our collaboration with Wings Over the Rockies reinforces the strong sense of civic pride we have in this community, celebrating both our aviation history and the people who helped shape it.”



At the center of this historic moment is retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James “Whacker” Reeman, former pilot with the 140th Wing and now Chairman of the Auxiliary Board of Wings Over the Rockies. Bridging the gap between history, aviation and community is something Reeman knows well.



“Just the history and the evolution of being able to take a fighter aircraft into a forward-deployed location without a runway was earth-shattering,” Reeman said. “It was beyond revolutionary.”



With a history of Marine Corps aviators within the 140th Wing and the Denver community¬¬¬¬, some of who even flew the Harrier themselves, the demilitarization of the Harrier is about more than metal and engines; it’s about people and stories and a moment of pride.



The arrival of the Harrier marks a significant moment for Wings Over the Rockies, a museum that’s partnered with the Colorado National Guard and is dedicated to preserving the legacy of aviation and aerospace history.



“What’s been exciting is that there's a really rich group of Marine Corps warriors who are really excited about coming out to Buckley and being part of this event,” Reeman said. “For some of them, just to hear that engine one more time is going to be significant for them.”



As most demilitarized aircraft are brought in on a truck, having a Harrier aircraft flown from its squadron at Cherry Point, North Carolina, to Buckley and transformed into a historical museum piece is significant for both Buckley, the community, and the museum.



“Anyone who lives in Aurora or has been around Buckley, every time an airplane flies over, whether you’re on base or in the community, people look up,” Reeman said. “There’s just something special about that.”

