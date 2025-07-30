From Combat to Commemoration, Harrier makes final flight to Buckley

An AV-8B Harrier aircraft, known for its vertical/short takeoff and landing capabilities, utilizes the airfield at the 140th Wing, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado June 10, 2025. Piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan Gettinger, the aircraft was demilitarized and delivered to Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Aurora. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
