Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Combat to Commemoration, Harrier makes final flight to Buckley

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Combat to Commemoration, Harrier makes final flight to Buckley

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    An AV-8B Harrier aircraft, known for its vertical/short takeoff and landing capabilities, utilizes the airfield at the 140th Wing, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado June 10, 2025. Piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan Gettinger, the aircraft was demilitarized and delivered to Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Aurora. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2016
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9231037
    VIRIN: 160606-Z-JF518-1069
    Resolution: 3152x2104
    Size: 532.4 KB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Combat to Commemoration, Harrier makes final flight to Buckley, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    140WG
    alwaysreadyalwaysthere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download