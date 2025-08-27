U.S. Allies and Partners integrate in the Bering Sea

Photo By Master Sgt. Donald Hudson | U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) and Royal Canadian Navy His Majesty’s...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Donald Hudson | U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) and Royal Canadian Navy His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Regina, sail alongside each other as a USCG Air Station Kodiak HC-130 and Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora fly overhead during Operation LATITUDE in the Bering Sea, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2025. Canadian-led Operation LATITUDE, in conjunction with Alaskan Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District, focused on increasing domain awareness in the High North and enhancing interoperability between Canada and the United States. (Courtesy photo by Canadian Armed Forces Master Corporal William Gosse) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaskan Command, in conjunction with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), and U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District, executed a joint sail through the Bering Sea beginning on Aug. 25, 2025, to deepen interoperability between the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the CAF during Operation LATITUDE.



The sail demonstrated the combined resolve of both nations to deter, and if necessary, defeat adversaries who threaten the Homelands in the Arctic. His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Regina and the USCG Cutter Waesche executed maritime maneuvers together throughout the week which included live fire exercises, crew exchanges, integration training, and sharing of tactics, techniques, and procedures.



Operation LATITUDE is a CAF operation focused on increasing domain awareness in the Western Arctic and its approaches. The operation also enchases interoperability with the United States and strengthens the ability of both countries to detect, deter, and defend against any potential threat to North America.



“This display of interoperability between our allies and interagency partners demonstrates our commitment to countering competitor attempts to expand influence and military activity in the Arctic,” said Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, Commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force. “These partnerships ensure the USA and Canada are ready to defend against and decisively defeat any potential threat to North America.”



Through working with regional Allies and partners U.S. Northern Command is dedicated to ensuring the defense of North America in the High North.



