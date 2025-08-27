PRESS RELEASE: Seeking RSVP from media interested in attending the 2025 JBA Air Show

The upcoming 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, scheduled for Sept. 13-14, will offer exclusive access to a limited number of media outlets. As the event is generating heightened security measures for non-public base access and a higher quantity of access requests, interested outlets should RSVP by Sept. 5 via the Joint Base Andrews Air Show Media Application Form to receive a media pass.



The media pass includes on-base parking, access to a reserved riser at show center and plane-side interviews with the headliners on the day of their arrival. Arrivals begin as early as Wednesday, Sept. 10. We have an exciting variety of acts this year, including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, C-17 Demo Team, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more. Please see the official Joint Base Andrews Air Show website for a complete list of performers.



If you are interested, the following information is required by security forces personnel and will be due to the Joint Base Andrews Public Affairs office by Sept. 5 by filling out the application form. Please have the following information prepared:



• First, middle and last name

• Social security number

• Date of birth

• Driver’s license state and number

• Vehicle license plate state and number

• Media affiliation



Media members are welcome to cover the show without this special access. However, they will be attending as members of the public and therefore will not be allowed to bring large equipment bags or have access to the riser. For up-to-date information about the show, including performers and frequently asked questions, visit https://www.jba.af.mil/Air-Show.

