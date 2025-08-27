Defusing danger: 19th EOD protects LRAFB, community

Photo By Senior Airman Isabella Ortega | Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and 19th Medical Group personnel...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Isabella Ortega | Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and 19th Medical Group personnel participate in a joint EOD field training exercise at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, April 10, 2025. More than 20 technicians from Barksdale, Fairchild and Hill Air Force bases participated. In a key partnership, medical personnel from the 19th Medical Group also embedded with the EOD teams to provide critical care during simulated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Airmen with the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight take on duties beyond those primarily performed on base. With a mission that extends beyond the gates of Little Rock AFB, the EOD team ensures the safety of not only Airmen, but also the surrounding community.



Whether it’s neutralizing unexploded ordnance on the range, responding to emergencies on base, or partnering with local law enforcement agencies, these Airmen bring a unique and critical skillset to every mission.



Their training equips them to locate, identify, and dispose of dangerous munitions or hazardous devices in any environment.



“The goal is to save lives, ensure the protection of the DoD's assets, and provide the information and materials for prosecution actions and intelligence gathering,” said Master Sgt. Brandon Tran, 19th CES EOD flight chief.



The team’s reach extends across the entire state of Arkansas, where they are frequently called upon to assist with military munitions discovered off-base or to support law enforcement agencies facing explosive threats. These joint efforts not only protect the public but also strengthen relationships with first responders and community leaders.







Recently, the team responded to a truck crash on a local bridge, where the team discovered it was carrying 155mm projectiles. The team carefully removed 150 of these rounds, assessed their condition, and prepared them for shipment to McAlester Army Depot, Oklahoma.







Their expertise isn't limited to off-base emergencies. At home station, an EOD team quickly resolved a hung flare on a C-130 aircraft, allowing it to resume its mission within an hour.







EOD responses don’t always involve explosives and can include potential chemical hazards.







"We responded to a potential UXO at a residence in Little Rock. Once the team leader started reconnaissance and diagnostics, it was found to house an unknown liquid. This immediately shifted the response.” Tran said.







The team partnered with the Little Rock Fire Department's bomb squad and hazmat team, using specialized protective gear and procedures to conduct diagnostic tests. Luckily, the potentially hazardous liquid turned out to be water inside a replica ordnance item.



On average, the team responds to more than 45 off-base emergencies each year, ranging from unexploded ordnance and improvised devices to high-profile incidents requiring coordination with federal agencies.



“What sets us apart is our culture and the opportunities we’ve capitalized on,” Tran said. “We live by our principles of trust, leadership, aggression, and perseverance, and we train for the hardest day in the worst circumstances. That mindset has sharpened our skills and strengthened our partnerships with the FBI, state police, and local first responders.”



Beyond their local responsibilities, EOD Airmen regularly deploy worldwide in support of combat operations, protecting joint and coalition forces. Their role is vital in clearing explosive hazards from airfields, convoy routes, and villages, enabling missions to continue without disruption.



“All of us choose this path to save lives. We train and develop each other with the ultimate goal of mastering the skills needed to neutralize explosive hazards,” Tran said. “Being at a base with this many responses gives our team purpose that many other flights don’t have. Even though it comes with hard work and significant sacrifice—especially from our families—it is worth it to protect people.”



Whether at home station or abroad, the 19th CES EOD team embodies the Air Force’s commitment to readiness and resilience. Their technical expertise, teamwork, and courage ensures the mission continues and both Airmen and local citizens can live and work without fear of unseen threats.



“EOD’s mission is about more than explosives; it’s about saving lives.” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Thomas, 19th CES commander. “Their expertise protects our force, our installations, and our community, often working side-by-side with our local emergency responders. They stand ready to respond at a moment’s notice, bringing calm, precision and quiet professionalism to the most dangerous situations.”