Shoppers Can Win $30,000 in Cash Prizes in MILITARY STAR’s Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR is adding joy to the world with the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR is adding joy to the world with the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes, offering six winners a share of $30,000 in cash. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-31d see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Exchange Credit Program is adding joy to the world for MILITARY STAR cardmembers, offering six winners a share of $30,000 in cash in time for the holidays.



During the eighth annual Home for the Holidays sweepstakes, shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card twice at any exchange (in-store or online) and twice at any commissary from Aug. 29 through Sept. 25 will be automatically entered for a chance to win $5,000 in cash.



“$5,000 can certainly put some pep in many families lives during the holiday season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the senior enlisted advisor for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. “MILITARY STAR truly appreciates the sacrifices our military community makes, and we’re excited to offer this sweepstakes to help perk up the holidays.”



Six winners will be selected—one from each service branch (Army, Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard). The sweepstakes is sponsored by Sony Playstation.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges, commissaries and certain Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities – no matter where they serve. Cardholders enjoy everyday benefits, including:



• 5 cents off per gallon at Exchange gas stations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com.

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases.

• Earning points on purchases and automatically receiving a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.

• A $1,000 interest-free Military Clothing line of credit and deployment benefits for eligible cardmembers.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Industry-low flat APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.



The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



Social-media-friendly version: MILITARY STAR is adding joy to the world with the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes, offering six winners a share of $30,000 in cash. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-31d

-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Karrington Bradley at 214-312-5111 or bradleykar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange