SWFLANT STEM Team Sparks Young Minds with Storybook STEM Event

Story By: Caren Spahr and Jeff Brewer

[KINGSLAND, GA] –The Camden County Library, buzzed with excitement on August 20 as the Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) team held a "Storybook STEM" event that hosted more than 50 children and their parents. SWFLANT’s Library STEM Mentor, Evelyn Ashe, organized the inaugural event using the popular Minecraft book, "Trouble Brewing," by Arie Kaplan with the goal of igniting a passion for STEM activities through storytelling.



Emilee Long, the Camden County Library children’s librarian, led a lively reading of the book, while the children eagerly participated, answering questions and engaging with the story's themes.



The highlight of the event was the presentation by Dr. David “Dave” Williams, an accomplished SWFLANT electrical engineer. Williams cleverly connected the book's narrative to real-world STEM concepts, focusing on how the characters in Minecraft use potions to create light sources. He then delved into the science behind light, discussing different methods of illumination and the fundamental principles of electricity.



"Storybook STEM is such a powerful tool,” said Williams. “It takes familiar narratives and uses them as springboards for exploration and problem-solving. If you can get kids engaged with a story, that enthusiasm naturally translates into tackling the follow-on STEM challenges.”



Williams showed the children a video his son created in the Minecraft video game. The video demonstrated the functionality and application of logic gates. In the Minecraft video game, a logic gate is used to create circuits. The children were razor focused on the visual explanation.



"What really made Dr. Dave's presentation stand out was how he tied the STEM concept of circuits directly to the Minecraft video game," said Long, "He engaged the children's interest by showing how the principles they use in the game actually apply in the real-world. We're showing them that STEM isn't just a subject in school; it's a way of thinking, a way of exploring the world around them.”



Following the presentation, attendees explored various hands-on STEM stations led by 11 SWFLANT STEM team mentors and the Trident Refit Facility’s STEM coordinator. The stations provided a practical demonstration of electricity with logic gates, and allowed the children to experiment with using various gadgets, connectors, and switches. They were also able to build simple circuits using alligator clip leads, lights, and batteries, allowing them to create their own miniature lighting systems.



The event culminated in a group conductivity demonstration. During the demonstration, SWFLANT’s Camden County STEM coordinator, Jeffrey Chafin, explained the principles of conductivity before gathering the children in a large circle to see if they were able to complete a circuit and illuminate an energy stick. The children eagerly linked hands, discovering that they, too, are conductors of energy.





"Coordinating this event at the library has been incredibly rewarding," said Ashe. "I remember SWFLANT mentoring at my school, and now, as an intern, I have this opportunity to pay it forward. Seeing the excitement students felt while tackling problems not only exemplified the value of the learning process, but was also the most rewarding part of the event for me. We weren’t just reading a story; we were sparking curiosity and showing them that STEM is woven into everything around us and is something to be enjoyed.”



SWFLANT’s STEM Team consists of more than 40 volunteers who support local events, robotics teams and 32 schools in three surrounding counties. The SWFLANT STEM team plans to coordinate these activities regularly throughout the year.