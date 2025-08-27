Army, Salcha-Delta district sign agreement for environmental services

The Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District and U.S. Army Garrison Alaska celebrated entering into an Intergovernmental Support Agreement for environmental services and support with a proclamation signing ceremony Aug. 26, at this year’s Alaska Defense Forum in Fairbanks, Alaska.



Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing and Partnerships David Dentino, Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman Tony Williams, and USAG Alaska Commander Col. John Campbell signed the proclamation in front of ADF attendees.



“Partnerships don’t happen without two people thinking of an idea and coming together and implementing that idea,” Dentino said. “I’m really, really excited for the partnership that we’ve got with the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District, the garrison at Fort Wainwright and the United States Army.”



The Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District covers an area of more than 3.7 million acres. This agreement encompasses all Army-managed training lands in interior Alaska, including those in the adjacent Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District.



“The Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District is very proud today of our successful 25-year partnership that we’ve had with the U.S. Army in Alaska,” Williams said. “It’s been a partnership that is built on collaboration and efficiency, that serves the Army and the conservation mission for the farmers and the people of Alaska. We’re looking forward to this exciting work that will come from this new agreement.”



Authority for Intergovernmental Support Agreements enacted by Congress in the Fiscal Year 2013 National Defense Authorization Act allows the military to enter into formal partnerships with local and state governments for the provision, receipt or sharing of installation and community support services, Campbell told the audience.



“The expertise that Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District provides the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska is key to our base operations and environmental stewardship, allowing readiness for our Arctic warriors,” Campbell said.



“Salcha-Delta brings a vast array of engineering and environmental capabilities that are unique to the geology of Alaska and extreme seasonal changes that will enable USAG Alaska to meet our dynamic military mission and support the operational requirements in the Alaska extreme temperatures and conditions,” he continued.



Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District services under the IGSA include snow removal, minor horizontal construction, landscape maintenance and a variety of environmental support projects.



“This IGSA is of tremendous benefit to the readiness of the U.S. Army, the lethality of the 11th Airborne Division and the effectiveness of Garrison Alaska as the stewards of this premier Army training environment,” Campbell said.



The Alaska Defense Forum brings together defense community leaders and ADF members to hear from senior military officials, key government members, and top defense policy and budget experts to address the key challenges facing military installations, military families and the communities they call home.

