Joint Fatality Management Working Group meets parallel to Northern Strike

Photo By Senior Airman Madeline Baisey | The Joint Fatality Management Working Group observes a simulated search-and-recovery as a part of a walking tour of Camp Grayling's participation in the mortuary aspect of exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2025. The working group is a collaborative effort by multiple agencies to plan for and respond to a mass fatality incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

CAMP GRAYLING, MI – Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations participated in a Joint Fatality Management Working Group conference that happened parallel to AFMAO’s role in Northern Strike Aug.11-14, 2025.



The working group brought together key stake-holders to address critical challenges and opportunities within the DoD fatality management community.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Leslie Knight, AFMAO plans and programs division, played an instrumental role in planning the event.



“The working group is primarily comprised of action officers that are forming the future of mortuary affairs and advising the decision makers,”said Knight. “Bottom line, we need them to understand how their actions and recommendations, as action officers and decision makers, are impacting those that are out doing the job of mortuary affairs in a contingency environment.”



The working group was able to observe a simulated search and recovery mission, as well as a tour of parts of the exercise showcasing mortuary capabilities across the DoD. Where they could see innovations such as new ways to store and transport remains and transfer cases in larger amounts, as well as new ways to find potential remains.



They were able to observe the AFMAO expeditionary mortuary, witnessing the processing of remains from their discovery and through the re-icing, embalming, and wrapping procedures.



“An in-person working group allows us to observe the exercise, have conversations that wouldn’t occur via TEAMS and network,” Knight said. “This working group breaks down barriers across services and combatant commands. It allows us all to have a seat at the table to discuss various topics from different perspectives. Essentially, we all own a piece of the puzzle and coming together allows us to see the full picture.”