NAVSUP WSS Hosts 97th International Customer User Group

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support hosted the 97th International Customer User Group at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, which concluded on Aug. 28, 2025. The event brought together U.S. government agencies and international partners to enhance collaboration and address key issues within the Foreign Military Sales program.



The two-day forum drew more than 100 participants representing over 20 countries. Attendees included representatives from U.S. Defense and government organizations, such as Naval Supply Systems Command, Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Sea Systems Command, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Defense Contract Management Agency, and the General Services Administration, alongside many international counterparts.



The agenda focused on pressing logistical challenges, including FMS support during global crises, managing parts obsolescence through Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages policy, and the role of the U.S. defense industrial base. The forum also addressed efforts to create a co-sustainment environment between the U.S. and its allies, featuring an update on the Regional Sustainment Framework in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.



Discussions covered updates and future outlooks for key information systems, including the Security Cooperation Information Portal and the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation online portal. NAVSUP WSS provided an overview of its new FMS data application, NAVDASH, which presents FMS data in a dashboard environment.



Additionally, briefings covered new download options for the Federal Logistics FEDLOG information system and updates to DSCA's case writing and payment information processes. A panel discussion with DLA addressed pricing policy and performance metrics.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

