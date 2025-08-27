Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP WSS Hosts 97th International Customer User Group

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP WSS Hosts 97th International Customer User Group

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Fox Murray 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support hosted the 97th International Customer User Group at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Aug. 27-28, 2025. The event brought together U.S. government agencies and international partners to enhance collaboration and address key issues within the Foreign Military Sales program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:15
    Photo ID: 9283595
    VIRIN: 250827-O-KX426-4950
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 875.63 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS Hosts 97th International Customer User Group, by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download