Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support hosted the 97th International Customer User Group at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Aug. 27-28, 2025. The event brought together U.S. government agencies and international partners to enhance collaboration and address key issues within the Foreign Military Sales program.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 13:15
|Photo ID:
|9283595
|VIRIN:
|250827-O-KX426-4950
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|875.63 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP WSS Hosts 97th International Customer User Group, by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS
