The Marshall Center Library: A Blend of History, Research, and International Collaboration

The Marshall Center Research Library is far more than a quiet reading space; it provides a living repository of international security knowledge and community connection.



With more than 65,000 print items, including books, journals, and historical documents, the library is an integral part of the center’s mission to advance international security studies. Its physical collection can be traced back to the former U.S. Army Russian Institute, activated in May 1947 to provide training for the U.S. Army’s Eurasian Foreign Area Officers.



“It’s an inherited collection... the library predates the Marshall Center, which makes the collection very unique,” said Elana Efimenko, Marshall Center library technician.



In addition to books, the library houses dissertations and theses from the now shuttered institute. These documents, Efimenko said, serve as a testament to the legacy of the Marshall Center's predecessor institutions and their historical significance in the study of international security.



Today, the library’s collection reflects more than 75 years of history, blending American, German, and Russian materials. In recent years, the focus has shifted to primarily English-language resources, aligning with the evolving work of the center. The library has also greatly expanded its online holdings, now offering more than 200,000 full-text journal articles, databases, and e-books, which librarians said are critical for keeping the Marshall Center community at the forefront of research and scholarship.



“While the digital world offers vast resources, we’re committed to making sure our users have access to the latest research, whether it’s a journal article or an e-book,” said Jennifer Hefron, Marshall Center librarian.



The research library serves a wide range of stakeholders, including faculty, staff, and participants in its various academic programs, such as the College of International Security Studies, the alumni scholar’s program, and the Partnership for Peace Consortium. A key aspect of the library’s service is its outreach to alumni, allowing them to continue accessing materials and conducting research long after they leave the center. This is facilitated through email requests, interlibrary loans, and the digital library network that ensures access to a wealth of resources.



The library’s digital services are designed to meet the needs of individuals located around the world. Alumni can access articles, books, and other materials via Global Net, a platform that allows for remote library services. They also offer alumni access to digital copies of chapters and articles whenever possible, making the resources accessible to individuals even when they are not on-site.



Integration with German and International Networks



In addition to its extensive digital resources, the librarians have built strong relationships with both U.S. and German library networks. Through interlibrary loan programs and collaborations with German institutions, the library has been able to provide access to a broader range of materials, especially from German libraries.



A recent highlight of this collaboration is the establishment of a partnership with Germany’s Bundesarchiv (Federal Archives) library, led by Marshall Center research librarian Nikolaus Egel, Ph.d. This model of partnering with local libraries, Egel said, along with plans for future cooperation, allows the Marshall Center to improve access to valuable print and digital research materials.



While the library boasts world-class resources, it’s ultimately the people behind the desk who bring them to life. “We are always striving to ensure that our faculty and alumni have the research tools they need, no matter where they are in the world,” Hefron said. “My favorite thing is interacting with participants from around the world… it really feels like being a detective.”



Beyond books and databases, the Marshall Center Research Library is intentionally designed as a ‘third place’ - a space for meeting and collaborating outside the classroom and office. The library team regularly hosts film screenings, roundtable discussions, and informal academic gatherings.



“The library isn’t just for checking out a book, it’s a meeting place that fosters critical human-to-human connection,” said Anthony Micchelli, supervisory librarian.



All the Marshall Center Research Library resources are available on campus or through GlobalNET, the Marshall Center’s secure academic portal.